The Laws of Tennessee

1st Book Published in TN, Hawkins County, 1803

The Laws of Tennessee, commonly referred to as Roulstone’s Laws, was published in 1803. It was the first book published in the state, and was considered the most important legal text at the time in what was then known as the Southwest Territory. It was published by George Roulstone, State Printer, at the Roulstone’s printshop in Rogersville, Tennessee. When George Roulstone died in 1804, having only recently been re-elected to State Printer, his wife Elizabeth assumed his duties. In 1806, Elizabeth officially ran for the office. After defeating another Knoxville printer named George Wilson by 28-7, Elizabeth Roulstone became Tennessee’s State Printer and first elected female official. With this office, Elizabeth also assumed the responsibility of producing all of Tennessee’s official documents during her term. The 1806 Acts of the General Assembly bear the name of Elizabeth Roulstone, State Printer.